World looking at India for peace, says Governor

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after conferring honorary doctoral degrees on Shashikumar V.M. (Yoga and Ayurveda), Meerasabihalli Shivanna (folk expert) and Laxman S. Telagavi (historian) during the ninth convocation of Davangere University in Davanagere on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The younger generation has a crucial role to play in this: Thaawarchand Gehlot

“At a time when the world is expecting a lot from India for peace, there is a need for further strengthening our religion and culture for achieving the country’s unity and integrity. The younger generation has a crucial role to play in this,” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has said.

Presiding over the ninth convocation of Davangere University in Davangere on Thursday, Governor Gehlot said that every citizen of the country should make concerted efforts to fulfil the expectations of the world from India for world peace.

“It is being said that 21st century belongs to India and there are a lot of expectations from youngsters to make the country world leader,” he said.

The Governor emphasised the need for making efforts to discharge one’s fundamental duties apart from exercising his fundamental rights. One should not just think about oneself, his family, community and native place but should also think of the nation’s well-being, he said.

He also said that citizens have a greater role to play in the successful implementation of programmes chalked out by the governments for people’s welfare.

Delivering the convocation address, the former Chancellor of Central University of Odisha P.V. Krishna Bhat said that university education in India dated back to thousands of years. However, the centres of university education such as Nalanda and Takshashila and others were attacked and burnt down by foreign invaders, he said and added that the post-Independence education system has not been successful in imbibing nationalist thinking among students.

Mr. Krishna Bhat said that Indians have proved their mettle in the field of science and technology and also proved beyond doubt that they are inferior to none. “Around the world, we are witnessing a social tumult and war, violence are increasing in giant proportions. It seems the world is waiting for the message of peace from India,” he said.

Elaborating on the meaning of Dharma, he said that Dharma has been defined in the Indian tradition as a complex of life values and likening it to religion has led to wrong interpretation of it.

The gold medallists posing for photo during the ninth convocation of Davangere University in Davanagere on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

79 gold medals

Welcoming the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of Davangere University Sharanappa V. Halse said that, in all, 9,712 graduates and 1,612 post-graduates were conferred various degrees. This apart, six candidates were conferred doctoral degrees and four M.Phil degrees. A total of 79 gold medals were presented to 44 students, he said.

Prof. Halse said that technology upgradation is being carried out in the university and the university has received recognition at the national level for effective implementation of information technology. The university has received ₹20 crore from the Centre as grants, he said.

Honorary doctorates

On the occasion, Mr. Gehlot conferred honorary doctoral degrees on Shashikumar V.M. (Yoga and Ayurveda), Meerasabihalli Shivanna (folk expert) and Laxman S. Telagavi (historian).

Golden girl

Swapna S.M. emerged as the golden girl at the convocation by bagging five gold medals. Girls outnumbered boys by bagging the most gold medals. While 32 girls bagged gold medals, only 12 boys won gold medals.

Registrar (Evaluation) Anita H.S., Registrar Gayatri Devaraj and deans of various streams and Syndicate members were present.