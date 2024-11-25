ADVERTISEMENT

World Heritage Week draws to close in Mysuru

Published - November 25, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A Devaraj speaking at a programme organised as part of World Heritage Week in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The week-long World Heritage Week concluded here with a programme organised at the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage on Monday. The heritage week was observed from November 19 to 25.

On behalf of the department, the heritage week was observed at over 20 heritage sites in the State, and organised various programmes to mark the occasion.

An exhibition was organised in association with the Mysuru School of Architecture at the department premises here. The expo featured exhibits that portrayed the State’s heritage.

As part of the heritage week, competitions were organised for the PU students and also for students studying in class 5 to 10. The topics included heritage sites, monuments and art. The competitions included painting, sketching, elocution and photography.

The competitions were organised at the Dasara exhibition grounds in association with the Karnataka Exhibition Authority. The winners of the competitions received prizes.

Devaraj A., Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage was present among others on the occasion.

