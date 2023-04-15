ADVERTISEMENT

World Heritage Day 2023: Mysuru Rail Museum to hold essay contest for children 

April 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Rail Museum will conduct an essay contest for children at the museum premises on April 18 to mark World Heritage Day.

The contest will be held for children in two age groups 5 -12 years and 12-18 years and will be on the what the roadmap should be of the Indian Railways to fight climate change.

The authorities said the topic underscores how every family and every individual should be aware that their choices could help the planet.

The upper word limit is 750 words and the time allotted will be 2 hours. There is no entry fee and paper will be supplied by the organisers. Interested students can register for the competition which will commence from 10 a.m. and the last date for registration is April 17, 6 p.m.

A jury of senior railway officials will evaluate the essays and three prizes will be given to the best essays in both the categories.

Entries with details like name, age and address can be mailed to: sserailmuseummysuru@gmail.com or sent on WhatsApp to 9164872586.

