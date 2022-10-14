World Heart Day celebration on October 16

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 18:50 IST

Cardiological Society of India, Mysuru chapter has organised the World Heart Day programme in Mysuru on October 16. District Health Officer K.H. Prasad and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Director K.R. Dakshayini will be the chief guests. The theme of the event is ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. A walkathon will be flagged off at 8 am after a fitness session by Shwetha Shree M.S. of the Rhythm Dance Studio, at JK Grounds near the MMCRI. A host of doctors, CSI past presidents, members, students and staff from the MMCRI and nursing colleges have been invited to join the programme.

