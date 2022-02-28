World Hearing Day: AIISH event for youth in Mysuru

This year’s theme of World Hearing Day revolves around “Hearing care and safe listening”.

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru is observing World Hearing Day on March 3 by holding a phone-in programme that focuses on educating the public especially teenagers, young adults, and those at risk of occupational hazards about preventing hearing loss through safe listening habits.

World Health Organisation observes March 3 as ‘World Hearing Day’. This year’s theme revolves around “Hearing care and safe listening”.

“Millions of teenagers and young adults are at risk of developing hearing loss due to unsafe listening habits like loud music in parties, concerts, or even due to their own personal devices for their phones. This habit costs the individual their hearing health by causing permanent hearing loss impacting not just their ability to hear but their educational, professional, and social development. Factory workers of textile industries, sawmills, mining, etc., are also are at risk of developing a permanent hearing loss termed as “noise induced hearing loss” due to exposure to hazardous levels of noise,” the AIISH said in a release here.

Reports suggest that 18 percent to 96 percent of the workers may develop a hearing loss, which can be prevented through ear protective devices, it suggested.

AIISH, a premier institute catering to persons with communication disorders including hearing loss, has organized the programme which will be participated by Dr. Rajeshwari G, Professor and Head, Department of ENT, and Dr . Prawin Kumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Audiology as the resource persons. Ms. Revathi, K.R, Clinical Supervisor, will be the coordinator. Dr.Jayashree C. Shanbal, Head- Tele-Center for Persons with Communication Disorders, AIISH, Mysuru is the overall coordinator for the programme.

The phone-in programme will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm. Call 0821-2502536 to participate.