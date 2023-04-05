ADVERTISEMENT

World Health Day: ‘Climbathon’ to Chamundi Hills organised

April 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Registration is open and is free for all participants

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World Health Day, ‘Climbathon’, an event of climbing the steps of Chamundi Hills, will be held on Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m. Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru has organised the event for promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles.

“The event will feature climbing the 1,001 steps of Chamundi temple. The event will be enjoyable for all, with ample rest stops along the way. Water stations will be available throughout the course to keep participants hydrated,” a press release said.

After the climb, participants will be welcomed back to the finish line to enjoy refreshments, music, and entertainment. There will also be health and wellness booths available for participants to learn more about healthy living, including nutrition, fitness, and mental health, it added.

Registration is open and is free for all participants. Click on the link https://bit.ly/3lVEK2D for registration.

Doctor and paramedical staff will be stationed at the venue and also along the route at specific points as a precautionary measure. Full-fledged emergency ambulances will be placed strategically in case of any emergency. Volunteers will be there at the venue and along the route to guide the participants along the way, the release added.

