World Environment Day: Seed sowing festival held

The drive to sow seeds will be held throughout the week

The World Environment Day on Sunday was marked by seed sowing festival conducted by the Forest Department with an aim to increase the tree cover and greenery.

It was held across various circles, divisions and ranges in the district but was devoid of formalities in view of the model code of conduct in place for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates Constituency.

While no specific target could be set in view of the seeds being sowed, the forest department ensured adequate distribution to all the taluks and the focus was on local species that were both fruit and flower bearing.

Ms. Kamala Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, said that the main function was held at Varakodu and seeds of 14 species of trees were distributed. The area identified for sowing is spread over 5 hectares and about 24 kg of seeds were sowed on the first day. School children were part of the drive and the authorities said that sowing the seeds in the minds of the young children so that they are environmentally sensitised.

The seed sowing drive will continue throughout the week and the annual Vanamahotsava programme entailing planting of saplings, will be held from July 1, she added.

Apart from sowing seeds, the forest department will plant nearly 10,000 saplings in the residential areas of Mysuru this year in a bid to increase green and tree cover of the city. The saplings have been nurtured at the forest department nursery and they are both fruit and flower yielding species that are suitable for the local climatic conditions. R.T. Nagar, Vijayanagar 4 th stage and surrounding areas will be covered under the sapling plantation drive. The authorities will also take up block plantation in vacant spaces of educational institutions, university etc.