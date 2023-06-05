World Environment Day observed at Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga

June 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department conducted several events, including a naming ceremony for elephants, at Sakrebailu elephant camp, to mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5.

A six-year-old male baby elephant was named Dhruva. A 12-year-old elephant, which was caught about six months ago, was named Krishna. Similarly, another tusker that was caught recently near Honnali, Davangere, has been named Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu is still in the kraal at the camp.

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA, conducted the naming ceremony by garlanding the elephants and announcing the names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schoolchildren and college students took part in the events conducted as part of Environment Day. The Forest Department staff presented a demonstration on making seed balls. The students joined hands with the staff to plant saplings on the camp premises.

Environmentalist B.M. Kumaraswamy delivered a talk on the negative impact of using plastic. He appealed to the students to avoid using single-use plastic and spread awareness among the public in this regard. “Plastic remains in the environment for hundreds of years. We can avoid using it by opting for alternatives,” he said.

Araga Jnanendra, MLA, also gave a call for conserving water and other natural resources for future generations. “Nature has resources to fulfil our needs, but not our greed. We are losing evergreen forests, and gradually we are experiencing the effects of climate change. We have to work towards saving our planet,” he said.

Mohammed Farouk of the Tourism Department, Chief Conservator of Forest K.T. Hanumanthappa, DCF Prasanna Krishna Patagar and other officers were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.