World Environment Day observed at Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga

June 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

Naming ceremony for elephants was also conducted as part of the programme

The Hindu Bureau

World Environment Day programme was held at Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga on Monday, June 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department conducted several events, including a naming ceremony for elephants, at Sakrebailu elephant camp, to mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5.

Naming of elephants, a demonstration on seedball making were among other activities held at Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A six-year-old male baby elephant was named Dhruva. A 12-year-old elephant, which was caught about six months ago, was named Krishna. Similarly, another tusker that was caught recently near Honnali, Davangere, has been named Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu is still in the kraal at the camp. 

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA, conducted the naming ceremony by garlanding the elephants and announcing the names.

Schoolchildren and college students took part in the events conducted as part of Environment Day. The Forest Department staff presented a demonstration on making seed balls. The students joined hands with the staff to plant saplings on the camp premises.

Environmentalist B.M. Kumaraswamy delivered a talk on the negative impact of using plastic. He appealed to the students to avoid using single-use plastic and spread awareness among the public in this regard. “Plastic remains in the environment for hundreds of years. We can avoid using it by opting for alternatives,” he said.

Araga Jnanendra, MLA, also gave a call for conserving water and other natural resources for future generations. “Nature has resources to fulfil our needs, but not our greed. We are losing evergreen forests, and gradually we are experiencing the effects of climate change. We have to work towards saving our planet,” he said.

Mohammed Farouk of the Tourism Department, Chief Conservator of Forest K.T. Hanumanthappa, DCF Prasanna Krishna Patagar and other officers were present on the occasion.

