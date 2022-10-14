World Egg Day celebrated

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 14, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

.M.C. Shivakumar, Dean of Government Veterinary College in Hassan, has called upon students to have at least three eggs a week for their good health and improve their immune systems He spoke at a programme organised by the institute to mark World Egg Day at the college on Friday.

World Egg Day is celebrated across the globe on the second Friday of October. The objectives of the day are to spread awareness among the public about the special qualities of eggs. This time the theme of the day is “Egg for a Better Life”, he said.

.Anand Kumar K, Assistant Director of Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation Ltd, said those who consumed eggs regularly had higher level of immunity. It could tackle malnutrition as well, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A quiz contest was organised for the students of the college on the occasion. More than 1,000 boiled eggs were distributed among students and the staff as part of the programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Eom/ photo available

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app