World Egg Day celebrated

.M.C. Shivakumar, Dean of Government Veterinary College in Hassan, has called upon students to have at least three eggs a week for their good health and improve their immune systems He spoke at a programme organised by the institute to mark World Egg Day at the college on Friday.

World Egg Day is celebrated across the globe on the second Friday of October. The objectives of the day are to spread awareness among the public about the special qualities of eggs. This time the theme of the day is “Egg for a Better Life”, he said.

.Anand Kumar K, Assistant Director of Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation Ltd, said those who consumed eggs regularly had higher level of immunity. It could tackle malnutrition as well, he said.

A quiz contest was organised for the students of the college on the occasion. More than 1,000 boiled eggs were distributed among students and the staff as part of the programme.

