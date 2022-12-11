World Design Council to support State to promote design thinking in schools

December 11, 2022 05:23 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Paula Gazard, Chair of the World Design Council, extended help to the government of Karnataka to promote design thinking in schools and colleges across Karnataka. She handed over the support letter to Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on the final day of the Future Design Summit of the Bengaluru Design Festival.

According to a release, this was in response to the Minister’s announcement during the inaugural season of the festival that the government of Karnataka is planning to promote “design thinking” in schools and colleges.

“The WDC will extend the global design thinking curriculum and help schools and colleges set up design clubs in their institutions,” said Ms. Gazard.

