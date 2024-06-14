World Blood Donor Day celebrated

World Blood Donor Day was celebrated meaningfully in the twin cities on Friday, through voluntary blood donation camps and awareness jathas on the significance of blood donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge awareness jatha and blood donation camp was organised in Hubballi by Rashtrotthana Blood Bank during which several donated blood voluntarily. Prominent among them were Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies C.S.V. Prasad, BJP office-bearer Dattamurthy Kulkarni and others.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, chairman of Majethia Foundation Jitendra Majethia, and others took part in the inauguration of the camp and then flagged off the jatha in which scores of people from different walks of life and students took part.

The dignitaries including MLA Tenginakai, V.S.V. Prasad and others emphasised the need for everyone to donate blood on a regular basis so that they could save the lives of others. The jatha which began from Neeligin Road, covered the thoroughfares of the city including Kittur Chennamma Circle. The participants held placards and banners highlighting the significance of blood donation. Pamphlets on blood donation were also distributed.

Voluntary blood donation camps were organised in association with various blood banks in the colleges and in various localities. Talks on blood donation were also delivered by eminent personalities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.