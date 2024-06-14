GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Blood Donor Day celebrated

Awareness jatha taken out in Hubballi

Published - June 14, 2024 10:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
On World Blood Donor Day, several dignitaries voluntarily donated blood in Hubballi on Friday. An awareness jatha was also taken out.

On World Blood Donor Day, several dignitaries voluntarily donated blood in Hubballi on Friday. An awareness jatha was also taken out. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

World Blood Donor Day was celebrated meaningfully in the twin cities on Friday, through voluntary blood donation camps and awareness jathas on the significance of blood donation.

A huge awareness jatha and blood donation camp was organised in Hubballi by Rashtrotthana Blood Bank during which several donated blood voluntarily. Prominent among them were Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies C.S.V. Prasad, BJP office-bearer Dattamurthy Kulkarni and others.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, chairman of Majethia Foundation Jitendra Majethia, and others took part in the inauguration of the camp and then flagged off the jatha in which scores of people from different walks of life and students took part.

The dignitaries including MLA Tenginakai, V.S.V. Prasad and others emphasised the need for everyone to donate blood on a regular basis so that they could save the lives of others. The jatha which began from Neeligin Road, covered the thoroughfares of the city including Kittur Chennamma Circle. The participants held placards and banners highlighting the significance of blood donation. Pamphlets on blood donation were also distributed.

Voluntary blood donation camps were organised in association with various blood banks in the colleges and in various localities. Talks on blood donation were also delivered by eminent personalities.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.