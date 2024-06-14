GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Blood Donor Day celebrated

Published - June 14, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Blood donors were felicitated in Mysuru to mark World Blood Donor Day, on Friday.

Blood donors were felicitated in Mysuru to mark World Blood Donor Day, on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in association with the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit and  the University of Mysore, celebrated World Blood Donor Day, here on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysuru N.K. Lokanath said that blood donation was the highest form of contribution anyone could make to save a life but rued that the number of blood donors was less in the country.

He said there was a mismatch between demand and the number of voluntary donors in the country and this should be bridged by creating greater public awareness. Prof. Lokanath said there were also health benefits of blood donation like lowering cholesterol content.

The organisers also felicitated regular blood donors to mark the occasion and they were drawn from colleges, institutions, etc.

