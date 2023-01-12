World Bank to get Sub-Saharan farm officials to Karnataka to learn from its watershed model

January 12, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - BENGALURU

Impressed with Karnataka’s performance in the implementation of the Rejuvenating Watershed for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) scheme, the World Bank has decided to get agricultural officers from Sub-Saharan countries to visit the State to learn from its experience.

A World Bank team that visited the State from January 9 to 11 to review the implementation of REWARD scheme informed this to the State officers, according to M. V. Venkatesh, Commissioner, Watershed Development Department.

The World Bank team felt that Karnataka’s model could help Sub-Saharan countries that are reeling under food crisis, he said.

“The World Bank team was extremely happy with the way Karnataka has implemented the scheme, particularly the State’s emphasis on developing science-based watershed model and climate-resilient agricultural practices,” Dr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

Karnataka, which has been identified as a “lighthouse partner” by the World Bank in developing science-based watershed model, is the first State to develop a Land Resource Inventory portal that has details of 14 lakh hectares of land coming under the project, he said.

The Land Resource Inventory will have details on the appropriate measures to be taken for different types of land with respect to agriculture, groundwater, crop, and soil health, among other issues, he explained.

Karnataka has already set up a Centre for Excellence in Watershed Management to train officers from different States on watershed-related aspects. The centre is located on the GKVK campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru.