World Bank set to approve $517 million loan to Karnataka for water projects

December 05, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The World Bank is in the process of approving a loan to the tune of $517 million for augmenting urban and and rural drinking water supply projects in Karnataka.

A World Bank mission led by Auguste Tano Kouamé, the bank’s Country Director for India, on Monday called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held discussions on potential for investment in numerous projects in Karnataka.

Urban and rural projects

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Kouamé said the bank was in the process of finalising additional $150 million to Karnataka urban water supply management project and $367 million for Karnataka rural drinking water project for augmenting water supplies in both urban and rural areas of the State.

While the urban project would be implemented in tier II cities, the rural water project would be implemented across the State. Both the projects would be implemented during a 5-8 year duration with lending from the IBRD.

The World Bank’s partnership with Karnataka for urban water reforms started in 2004 and has been ongoing.

Mr. Kouamé said, “The team discussed potential areas for the bank investment in Karnataka. Our talks were very fruitful. We spent almost a day discussing various projects with Mr Bommai, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and officials of the finance department.” There was no hesitancy on the part of the bank for extending lending to Karnataka, which was “one of the fast-reforming states”, he said.

Disaster risk management

In the wake of flooding in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai has asked the bank officials to prepare a comprehensive project for disaster risk management for providing a stronger focus on prevention and preparing for shocks, enabling a reduction in loss of lives, and mitigating some economic impacts, he said.

Both the bank and senior officials of the government discussed other areas of focus such as urban planning, drought management, coastal waste management, Mr Kouamé said.

Plastic management

For the first time in the country, the bank is preparing an innovative plastic management project for coastal Karnataka. The project would be for a five-year period. It would address the issue of plastics polluting water resources in the coastal areas, the bank’s country director said.

Besides these projects, Karnataka is part of the bank-funded national hydrology, groundwater, and national cyclone risk mitigation projects being implemented by the Central government.