World Bank set to approve $517 million loan to Karnataka for water projects

December 05, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the urban project would be implemented in tier II cities, the rural water project would be implemented across the State

Nagesh Prabhu

Country Director of World Bank Auguste Tano Kouamé being greeted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on December 5.

The World Bank is in the process of approving a loan to the tune of $517 million for augmenting urban and and rural drinking water supply projects in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A World Bank mission led by Auguste Tano Kouamé, the bank’s Country Director for India, on Monday called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held discussions on potential for investment in numerous projects in Karnataka.

Urban and rural projects

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Kouamé said the bank was in the process of finalising additional $150 million to Karnataka urban water supply management project and $367 million for Karnataka rural drinking water project for augmenting water supplies in both urban and rural areas of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the urban project would be implemented in tier II cities, the rural water project would be implemented across the State. Both the projects would be implemented during a 5-8 year duration with lending from the IBRD.

The World Bank’s partnership with Karnataka for urban water reforms started in 2004 and has been ongoing.

Mr. Kouamé said, “The team discussed potential areas for the bank investment in Karnataka. Our talks were very fruitful. We spent almost a day discussing various projects with Mr Bommai, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and officials of the finance department.” There was no hesitancy on the part of the bank for extending lending to Karnataka, which was “one of the fast-reforming states”, he said.

Disaster risk management

In the wake of flooding in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai has asked the bank officials to prepare a comprehensive project for disaster risk management for providing a stronger focus on prevention and preparing for shocks, enabling a reduction in loss of lives, and mitigating some economic impacts, he said.

Both the bank and senior officials of the government discussed other areas of focus such as urban planning, drought management, coastal waste management, Mr Kouamé said.

Plastic management

For the first time in the country, the bank is preparing an innovative plastic management project for coastal Karnataka. The project would be for a five-year period. It would address the issue of plastics polluting water resources in the coastal areas, the bank’s country director said.

Besides these projects, Karnataka is part of the bank-funded national hydrology, groundwater, and national cyclone risk mitigation projects being implemented by the Central government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US