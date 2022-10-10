World Audiologists’ Day: Students go around Mysuru city on cycles to raise awareness on speech and hearing disorders

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 10, 2022 20:44 IST

Students during a cyclothon organised in Mysuru on Monday, October 10, to spread awareness on speech and hearing disorders and their prevention. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A cyclothon was held here on Monday on the occasion of World Audiologists’ Day.

Students of the JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, in its attempt to spread awareness on speech and hearing disorders, went around the city on the cycles for raising public awareness on communication problems.

October 10 is observed as the World Audiologists’ Day to emphasis the need for identifying and rehabilitating people with speech and communication disorders.

The students and others rode trin trin cycles on the main streets of the city as part of the campaign. They highlighted the audiologists’ profession and services extended by the professionals for handling the speech and hearing problems.

The cyclothon, after it was flagged off on M.G. Road, passed through Basaveshwara Circle, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Dodda Gadiyara Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraja Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle before culminating at the JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing.

A street play to demonstrate the prevention of hearing loss was also staged by the students.

