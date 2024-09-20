World Alzheimer’s Day: International survey finds 80% of people think dementia is normal part of ageing

A global survey by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) has revealed that a shocking 80% of the general public still incorrectly believes dementia is a normal part of ageing rather than a medical condition.

Dementia is an umbrella term for several diseases affecting memory, other cognitive abilities and behaviour that interfere significantly with a person’s ability to maintain their activities of daily living.

‘The World Alzheimer’s Report: Global changes in attitudes to dementia 2024’ conducted by ADI commissioning the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), was released on Friday, September 20, ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21.

Covering 40,000 people across 116 countries, including India, the survey revealed stigma around the condition worsening even among healthcare professionals. Over 3.8 million people are living with dementia in India and this is expected to rise to over 11.4 million by 2050, an increase of 197%.

Key findings

The key finding that 80% of the general public still believes dementia is a normal part of ageing is a dramatic increase compared to 66% in 2019. Besides, a shocking 65% of health and care professionals also believe dementia is a normal part of ageing, up from 62% in 2019.

The survey found that 88% of people living with dementia indicate experiencing discrimination, up from 83% in 2019. “Besides, 31% of people living with dementia avoid social situations due to concerns regarding the reactions of others and 47% of carers stopped accepting invites to visit family and friends. Among the general public, most respondents felt more confident to challenge dementia stigma and discrimination than they did in 2019, especially in high-income countries (64%),” stated the report.

Early diagnosis vital

Corroborating the findings, P.T. Sivakumar, professor of Psychiatry and Head, Geriatric Psychiatry Unit, Department of Psychiatry at NIMHANS, said the data, evidence, and case studies from the report highlight the complex and persistent nature of stigma and dementia worldwide.

“The most important challenge in dementia care is that a majority of the people and health care professionals think dementia is part of normal ageing. This attitude prevents seeking help for evaluation and treatment in the early stage. Despite the irreversibility of degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s dementia, promoting early diagnosis and intervention can help significantly in providing optimal care and support,” Dr. Sivakumar said.

“The recent development of biomarkers and the approval of newer disease modifying drugs should contribute to the change in attitude towards early diagnosis. In NIMHANS, there are multiple research initiatives evaluating the role of these biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease including PET Amyloid imaging. The role of novel interventions including non-invasive brain stimulation and integrative medicine are being explored in the early intervention of those with dementia,” he said.

“There is a need for a change in attitude towards the implementation of clinical trials for newer disease modifying drugs in India as we contribute to the significant proportion of the population of persons with dementia due to the population size of older adults in India,” the doctor explained.

Fighting stigma

Radha S. Murthy, who heads Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit family carer-centered organisation, said there is a need to mitigate the stigma around the condition and treat it like any other physical ailment.

“Dementia-related stigma exacerbates the challenges faced by those living with the condition and obstructs efforts to provide care and support. We also need to spread awareness not just about diagnosis but about management strategies that can extend the quality of life,” she said, adding that DIA has been conducting screening activities in Bengaluru slums and training and sensitisation programmes on dementia.

