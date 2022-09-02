World accepted power of yoga and AYUSH during pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Bengaluru emerging as centre for traditional medicine, says U.P. CM

Bengaluru, which is considered a hub of Information technology and biotechnology, is now also emerging as a hub of traditional medicine in the world, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Kshemavana’, a wellness centre set up by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he said, “The world saw the power of yoga and traditional Indian systems of medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fatalities in India were half of that in the US.”

“Despite the U.S. population being one-fourth of ours, COVID-19 fatalities there were double that of ours. This proves that the traditional Indian systems of medicine which we recognise as AYUSH boost our immunity and strengthen the lifespan of people,” he said.

“The world accepted the power of yoga and AYUSH during the pandemic. People may have been running after allopathic medicines, which has its own importance, but if the immunity of the body has to be enhanced we have to embrace our traditional Indian systems of medicine. Yoga, naturopathy, ayurveda, unani and siddha have a distinct role to play,” he said.

Karnataka has always emerged as the “trouble-shooter” and took up the challenge thrown by the world towards India. “When the country was in need of modern technology, Bengaluru became one such hub. Whenever India needed development in any area, Bengaluru and Karnataka moved forward as a trouble-shooter,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Kshemavana (the wellness centre) focuses on the interaction between the brain, body and behaviour, and the powerful ways in which these elements can directly impact the health of a person.

D. Veerendra Heggade, dharmadhikari and head of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, said naturopathy is the practice of living in harmony with nature. “When we started the first naturopathy centre, Shantivana at Dharmasthala, the concept behind it was to provide healthy living for all. Through the practice of evidence-based therapeutic practices in Naturopathy and Yoga, we can achieve control over our senses and prevent illnesses to achieve a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Head of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt Nirmalanandanath Swamy was among those present on the occasion.