Workshop under DAY-NULM

December 26, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar on Monday inaugurated a workshop at the Mysuru City Corporation under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM). The workshop was organised for the women’s self-help groups formed under the mission. For the uplift of urban poor and providing them livelihood, the mission aims at social mobilisation of the economically weaker sections in urban areas, encouraging them to form SHGs and their federations for exploring livelihood opportunities. Deputy Mayor Roopa, Additional Commissioner Roopa and members of the SHGs and officials were present.