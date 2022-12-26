HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop under DAY-NULM

December 26, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shivakumar and others at the workshop organised under DAY-NULM in Mysuru on Monday.

Mayor Shivakumar and others at the workshop organised under DAY-NULM in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar on Monday inaugurated a workshop at the Mysuru City Corporation under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM). The workshop was organised for the women’s self-help groups formed under the mission. For the uplift of urban poor and providing them livelihood, the mission aims at social mobilisation of the economically weaker sections in urban areas, encouraging them to form SHGs and their federations for exploring livelihood opportunities. Deputy Mayor Roopa, Additional Commissioner Roopa and members of the SHGs and officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.