Workshop trains Ballari students in making Ganesh idols with clay

Hundreds of students from different schools enjoyed making Ganesh idols with clay free from hazardous chemicals, artificial colours and plaster of Paris (PoP) at a Ganesh idol-making workshop organised by the Forest Department at Prakruti Bhavan near Belagal Cross in Ballari on Tuesday.

Sources in the Forest Department said that around 5,000 students were trained in making clay Ganesh idols during the two-day workshop and students were allowed to take the idols to their houses to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, who inaugurated the workshop on Monday, called upon the people to opt for environment-friendly Ganesh idols to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Don’t opt for Ganesh idols made of PoP and other chemical colours that are hazardous to environment. Planet Earth belongs to all animals, birds and other organisms. A clean and green environment is a prerequisite to the survival of life. As responsible and sensitive human beings, we all need to protect the environment and keep it pollution-free,” Mr. Mishra said.

The officer also added that the use of PoP idols has been banned and warned that he will take stringent legal action against violators.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sandip Suryawanshi stressed the need to leave behind a good environment for the future generations.

“It is our responsibility to protect the environment so that our future generations can live a healthy life. Environment conservation should be a part of our lives and not just an occasional activity. We should plant as many saplings as possible and nurture them. We must stop using banned plastic material. Such small things done by individuals at a large-scale will mean a lot in the conservation of environment,” he said.

Para swimmer Kavitha, Assistant Conservator of Forests Sharan Kumar, Range Forest Officer Girish Kumar D.K., Deputy Range Forest Officer Sunil Kumar Chauhan, Forest Guards Hanumesh, Ashok and other staff of the Forest Department were present.

