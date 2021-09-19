Workshop to offer training under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

It will be provided to 1,000 candidates initially in four trades

The Central Railway Workshop on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru is among the 75 railway institutes across the country chosen to train 50,000 youths across the country over the next three years in industry-relevant skills under the recently launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana of the Indian Railways.

Under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, launched by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, training will be provided to 1,000 candidates initially in four trades – electrician, welder, machinist, and fitter. The initial basic training will be spread across 100 hours. “Training programmes in other trades will be added zonal railways and production units based on regional demands and needs assessment,” said a press statement issued by South Western Railways.

Training will be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation, the statement said.

Candidates, who had passed class X and aged between 18 and 35 are eligible to apply. “Participation in the scheme shall, however, have no claim to seek employment in railways on the basis of this training,” the statement said.

A nodal website is being development as a single source of information about the programs offered, notification inviting applications, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material, and other details.

“Currently, applicants may apply in response to the advertisements issued locally in the initial phase. Submission of online application shall be opened soon on the centralised website,” the statement added.

Trainees will be required to undergo a standardised assessment and will be awarded certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail and Transportation Institute upon conclusion of their programme.

“They will also be provided toolkits relevant to their trade, which would help these trainees utilise their learning and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries,” the statement added.

The scheme will not only improve the employability of the youth, but also upgrade the skills of self-employed and those who are working with contractors through re-skilling and up-skilling and contribute towards Skill India Mission, the statement from South Western Railways said.