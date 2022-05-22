Workshop on water and sanitation issues held in Mysuru

130 volunteers and activists working for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and NGOs working on water and sanitation issues attended

A workshop on ‘Realisation of Right to Water and Sanitation for Persons with Disability and Elderly Persons’ was conducted in the city recently.

It was held under the auspices of Freshwater Action Network of South Asia (FANSA) and Centre for Rural Education Development and Innovative Technologies of India (Credit i) was inaugurated by Dr. M.R. Sitaram, representative of FANSA.

Mr. M.P. Varsha of Credit I, who was one of the resource persons, highlighted the issues plaguing persons with disabilities in accessing water. He said only 3 per cent of the available water on earth was potable and there States and nations were embroiled in legal litigations over harnessing the natural resource. ‘’Though every individual needs 135 liters per day (LPD) of water daily as per the World Health Organisation, the availability was far less and by 2030 only 80 LPD would be available,’’ said Mr.Varsha.

‘’In view of the emerging crisis it was imperative not only to conserve the existing source of water but also ensure its sustainable utilisation without entailing any wastage,’’ said Mr. Varsha.

Mr. Sitaram pointed out that lack of access to water and absence of sanitation were major factors in health issues that are reported including in cases of disabilities and called for paying greater attention to the issues of sanitation in society. He said that efforts should be made to eradicate the practice of open defecation, closing open drainages and clearing the drains to ensure proper flow of sewage so as to shore up sanitation and hygiene quotient. Mr. Sitaram also stressed the importance of toilets in every houses more so in rural areas.

