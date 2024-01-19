GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on theatre-songs held in Shivamogga

January 19, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on presenting theatre songs, Ranga Geethegalu, was conducted by Shivamogga Rangayana in Shivamogga on Thursday. As many as 54 students from various colleges in the city participated in the event and learned theatre songs. Nagarathna of Madhura Kala Tanda of Shivamogga, taught well-known theatre songs, composed by B.V. Karantha and others.

As part of the workshop, the students learnt nine songs on the day. They presented the songs before the audience on the same evening at the valedictory ceremony. The participants’ performance received appreciation from the audience and the guests who took part in the valedictory ceremony. They presented Gajamukhane Heramba, Ellavalu Ellavalu (from Pu.Ti.Na’s play Gokula Nirgamana), Mysuru Rajyada Doreya Ranadheera Nayakane, Solisabeda Gelisayya, Savirada Sharanavva Karimayi Taaye, and a couple of other popular theatre songs.

Hindustani classical singer Humayun Harlapur inaugurated the workshop earlier in the day. H.S. Nagabhushan, principal of Kamala Nehru College, and others participated in the inaugural ceremony. Theatre personality Vijayalakshmi and M. Venkatesh, principal of DVS College, attended the valedictory ceremony. Theatre personality R.S. Halaswamy, and Shylaja, administrative officer of Rangayana were present.

