HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on RTI Act in Dharwad tomorrow

October 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
President of the district unit of Karnataka State Government Employees Association S.F. Siddanagoudar and other office-bearers addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday.

President of the district unit of Karnataka State Government Employees Association S.F. Siddanagoudar and other office-bearers addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A workshop on Right to Information (RTI) Act and CCA guidelines for government employees along with felicitations to meritorious students and guest lectures will be held in Dharwad on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, president of the Dharwad district unit of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association S.F. Siddanagoudar said that the workshop, lectures and the felicitation programme will be held at Gouramma Hiremath (Rapati) Kalyana Mantapa in Dharwad.

The programme will be inaugurated by Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, State president of the association C.S. Shadakshri, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K. and others will participate.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that in the workshop on RTI to be held at 10 a.m., the former Chairman of Karnataka Information Commission Shekhar D. Sajjanar and Legal Advisor on Departmental Enquiry B. Nagendra Kumar will deliver special lectures.

The general body meeting of the Dharwad district unit for the financial year 2022-23 will be held at 2.30 p.m. under his chairmanship and Mr. Shadakshari will address the meeting, he said.

A total of 173 children of government employees who have scored over 90% marks in SSLC and PU examinations will be felicitated in the programme to be held at Rapati Kalyana Mantapa. Each student will get a cash prize of ₹1,000, a certificate and memento during their felicitations, he said.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that on the occasion, the district in-charge Minister and newly elected legislators from the district will be honoured.

In the evening, there will be a comedy programme with renowned humourists, including stand-up comedians Gangavati Pranesh and M.S. Narasimhamurthy, participating in it.

To a query, Mr. Siddanagoudar clarified that the fight of the association for abolition of NPS and resumption of old pension scheme will resume after the submission of the report of the committee of experts on the issue to the government.

Association office-bearers Manjunath Yadahalli, Suresh Hiremath, Rajashekhar Banad, Mallikarjun Solagi, Gajanan Katagi and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.