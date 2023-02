Workshop on Recent Trends in Business Education

February 09, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

A two-day workshop on Recent Trends in Business Education will be conducted by Dr.B.R.Ambedkar PG Centre of the University of Mysore at Chamarajanagar on February 10 and 11. The workshop will be inaugurated by N. Nagaraju of Department of Studies in Commerce, Manasagangotri, Mysuru and P. Madesh, Director, Dr.B.R.Ambedkar PG Centre and others will be present. ADVERTISEMENT

