Workshop on prevention of forest fire conducted at Bandipur

December 03, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A workshop was conducted for Forest Department staff on the precautionary measures that need to be in place to quell forest fires that break out in Bandipur during summer.

The onset of winter is the preparatory period to brace for forest fires and two such workshops were conduced on December 1 – one at the old reception centre at Bandipur and another at Hediyala.

A slew of ideas were discussed in the two workshops on how best to prepare for the summer fires and to co-opt the local community on the forest fringes to join hands in the task.

The focus was on ensuring ‘’zero-fire’’ and the field staff were impressed upon the imperatives of striving for it in their respective beats and ranges. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said that the eco-development committees in the villages surrounding Bandipur have been activated and they should be roped in for fire watching and dousing exercise when required.

A dedicated WhatsApp group has also been created to ensure continuous flow of information and to provide status report on the ground to facilitate timely intervention to extinguish fire in case there was an outbreak.

The authorities have also decided to conduct street plays in the villages surrounding the national park to create public awareness on how they too were stakeholders and fighting forest fires was a collective responsibility.

Bandipur as also the adjoining reserves of Nagarahole, BRT Tiger Reserve, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary etc., are prone to fires during summer. Preparations entail clearing vegetation along demarcated boundaries through controlled burning and thus creating a fire line.

Controlled burning of vegetation along demarcated lines normally begins during December as there is adequate moisture and eliminates the risk of fire raging out of control. The fire line helps prevent the conflagration from spreading to another part of the forest in case there was an outbreak. The risk of fires is high especially in Bandipur which harbours dry deciduous forests and half the national park has weeds like Lantana that are highly combustible when dry.