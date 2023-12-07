ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on PC-PNDT Act to be held regularly for health workers and officials

December 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop and sensitisation programme on the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act 1984 as per which prenatal sex determination is illegal and a serious offence, was held for health workers in the district on Thursday.

It was conducted by the district administration, Department of Health and Family Welfare and District Legal Services Authority. The workshop comes in the backdrop of police investigations into a racket of illegal abortions and prenatal sex determination from parts of the region. The District Health Officer Dr. Kumaraswamy said that workshops and seminars on PC-PNDT Acts will be held regularly to cover the departmental staff and sensitise them about the seriousness of the offence of prenatal sex determination.

He said there was an increase in female foeticide in society and the role of hospitals, nursing homes and doctors in general in preventing it was enormous, said Dr. Kumaraswamy.

The workshop was inaugurated by Shayma Khamroz, Additional District and Sessions judge.

Ms. Khamroz appealed to the conscience of the medical professionals and health workers and said that it was their onerous responsibility to ensure that the law was being complied and records maintained. She said though the enactment of PNDT Act has reduced prenatal sex determination, it has not been eliminated and hence the responsibility of the health professionals was immense.

District Surgeon Amarnath and taluk level health officials were present.

