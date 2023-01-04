ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on organic farming

January 04, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Agriculture, in association of Dharma Chakra Trust, has organized a workshop on organic farming - Savayava Siri - on the premises of Ramachandrapura Mutt in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district on January 9.

The organizers offer opportunity for the exhibition and sale of organic products at the workshop. Those interested to take part in the workshop, can contact officers H.S.Shivararajakumar, ADA - 82779-32618, Ganesh Kammar, ADA - 82779-32684, or Dharma Chakra trust - 98862-28350, said a press release.

