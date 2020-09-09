Workshop on new medicalcurriculum concludes

HUBBALLI

09 September 2020 19:27 IST

As many as 30 faculty members from medical colleges participated in a two-day workshop on “Curriculum Implementation Support Program (CISP) II” for implementing the proposed new curriculum of Medical Council of India (MCI) for MBBS students that concluded at the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital here on Wednesday.

The Medical Education Unit of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital had organised the programme as per the directives of MCI.

Padmaraj Walvekar, designated MCI observer, inaugurated the programme and monitored it virtually from Belagavi on both the days.

At the inauguration programme, Pro Vice-Chancellor of SDM University S.K. Joshi and Principal of SDM Medical College Rathnamala Desai emphasised the need for such workshops for faculty members.

They said that the workshop was aimed at enhancing skills of medical teachers who train a new generation of doctors to be physicians of first contact and also make them globally relevant.

Head of the Medical Education Unit and coordinator for the workshop Radhika Sherkhane, Professor of Medicine Archana Dambal and Ranjana Ranade of the Department of Pathology were present.

During the workshop, 15 resource persons delivered talks on varied aspects of curricular development, clinical training and assessment and interacted with the participants.