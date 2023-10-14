Workshop on mental health held in Shivamogga

October 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The number of people committing suicide has gone up due to a lack of awareness about mental health, opined Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani.

He spoke after inaugurating a workshop on mental health organised by the District Legal Services Authority, district police, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Zilla Panchayat, and Health and Family Welfare Department in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Both physical and mental health are important. However, many people do not pay attention to their mental health. “Many of those suffering from depression end up committing suicide. They do not understand that depression is a mental health issue that needs care,” he said.

The officer stressed the need for conducting programmes in rural areas to spread awareness about mental health.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said the lifestyle in recent times has increased pressure and stress. There was a need to work on improving mental health to face the challenges of the present. “The police and the staff in the Health Department face stress because of the job they are doing. We need to keep our mental health sound so that we can handle our tasks easily,” he said.

C.N. Chandan, Senior Civil Judge and member secretary of the Legal Services Authority, said people with mental health issues deserve proper health care.

Chief Superintendent of Central Prison R. Anita, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, DHO Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, SIMS Director Dr. Virupakshappa, District Surgeon Dr. Siddanagouda Patil, and others were present at the programme.

