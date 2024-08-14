Workshop on financial markets for students JNNCE

Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering (JNNCE) in Shivamogga conducted a one-day workshop on financial markets and investment strategies for students on Wednesday.

C. Srikanth, director of MBA programme in the college, highlighted the importance of experiential learning in professional development. He called upon students to follow the financial market.

Y. Vijay Kumar, principal of JNNCE, presided over the programme. Experts from financial service companies gave presentations on investment opportunities. The students of MBA programme attended the programme.

