Workshop on environment conservation in Kankumbi from today

February 29, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Parisarakkagi Naavu, an NGO working for preservation of environment, will gather in Kankumbi of Belagavi district to discuss various issues concerning ecology during a three-day workshop starting on Friday.

Kankumbi is a village where the Malaprabha river takes birth.

Resource persons will speak on various issues and delegates will undergo some hands-on training about sustainable practices and awareness creation programmes.

Resource persons will interact with delegates on various issues.

On Friday, Nirmala Gowda and Anjaneya Reddy will speak on Preservation of waterbodies and Ramakrishnappa and Soil Vasu will speak on Soil preservation.

On Saturday, Srikumar will speak on Sustainable way of life, Nagesh Hegde on Climate change - problems and solutions and Vinay Srinivasa on laws relating to environment.

On Sunday, Basavaprabhu Hoskeri and Janardhan Kesaragadde will speak on the Idea of forming an association of like-minded individuals and Prakash Bhat and Dilip Kamat will speak on the Future agenda for environment activism.

Details can be had from Nyla Coelho on Ph: 9343413193 or Mahesh Basapur on Ph: 9632673468.

CONNECT WITH US