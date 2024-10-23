Workshop on enhancing performance of FPOs inaugurated at Krishi Vigyan Kendra

A two-day workshop on capacity-building of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to enhance performance and achieve sustainability was inaugurated at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Social Work at Central University of Karnataka, the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Dean of the College of Agriculture Science, Kalaburagi, M.M. Dhanoji, who was the chief guest, stressed the need to go back to a natural and simple lifestyle.

“There is a need for restoring the lifestyle of the older generation in terms of their food habits, physical activities, way of thinking, way of treating each other to achieve a healthy and long life. It is the responsibility of the present generation to promote and advocate the need for going back and adopting a natural and simple lifestyle,” he said.

Entomologist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kalaburagi, Raju Teggelli gave significant market tips on promoting the products of Farmer Producer Organisations.

“There are customers who buy the same product at different price points and different places. Farmers should become professional and should know how to sell ₹200 products at ₹250, ₹300 and ₹400 to different customers to increase the value of the product, customer satisfaction and profit,” he said.

Head of the Department of Social Work, Central University, Pavitra Alur stressed the need for social workers to work with FPOs.

Scientist at the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, Sangappa elaborated on the essence of producing and promoting millet laddus and creating a market for the product to achieve sustainability of FPOs.

Faculty member at Central University Channaveer R.M. emphasized the essence of collaboration between Central University, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Indian Institute of Millets Research to work together to empower FPOs to achieve sustainability.

Co-organiser of the workshop Lakshamana G. and FPO Coordinator Anil Sajjan were present.

As many as 33 farmer representatives of 17 FPOs from different parts of the State participated in the workshop.

