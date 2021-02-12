Workshop on E-office held for non-teaching staff

MYSURU

12 February 2021 23:22 IST

A daylong workshop was organised here on Friday to train the non-teaching staff of the Mysuru revenue division on the new digital services following the State government’s move to implement the concept of E-office in many departments.

The programme was organised by the Department of Public Instruction in association with other government employees’ association at Kalamandira.

With the government planning to turn all its offices paperless, adopting the e-initiative, it has become important to train the non-teaching staff, including the clerks, vehicle drivers, and Group ‘D’ employees, on the concept and how to respond positively to the new initiative.

Joint Director of Public Instruction K.J. Rajendra, who inaugurated the workshop, explained its objectives and the E-office concept, calling upon the participants to make best use of the workshop.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association State President C.S. Shadakshari and Karnataka State Ministerial Employees’ Association President Harinakshi were present.

Nearly 1,000 non-teaching staff from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts attended.