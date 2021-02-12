Workshop on E-office held for non-teaching staff

A daylong workshop was organised here on Friday to train the non-teaching staff of the Mysuru revenue division on the new digital services following the State government’s move to implement the concept of E-office in many departments.
The programme was organised by the Department of Public Instruction in association with other government employees’ association at Kalamandira.
With the government planning to turn all its offices paperless, adopting the e-initiative, it has become important to train the non-teaching staff, including the clerks, vehicle drivers, and Group ‘D’ employees, on the concept and how to respond positively to the new initiative.
Joint Director of Public Instruction K.J. Rajendra, who inaugurated the workshop, explained its objectives and the E-office concept, calling upon the participants to make best use of the workshop.
Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association State President C.S. Shadakshari and Karnataka State Ministerial Employees’ Association President Harinakshi were present.
Nearly 1,000 non-teaching staff from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts attended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath