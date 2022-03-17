KLE Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Science College organised a workshop on Digital Fluency.

Special Officer of the Karnataka State Higher Education M. Jayappa spoke on the introduction of subjects such as Digital Fluency, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security in the new National Education Policy 2022.

Dinesh Kumar Panigrahi spoke about future skills, Venugopal Jalihal spoke about enhancement of various skills in areas such as AI, Big Data, IOT and Cloud Computing.

Anand Patil spoke about the examination format in these areas. Degree college principal Jyoti Kavalekar and PU college principal V.C. Kamagol were present. The Department of Computer Science and IQAC jointly organised the workshop.