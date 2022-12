December 01, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

A one-day workshop on cyber crime and cyber security was conducted at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College in Mysuru city on Thursday. Former director of Centre for Information Science and Technology (CIST) A. Sudhakara was the chief guest and he dealt with various forms of cyber crimes and the measures one had to adopt to safeguard oneself from becoming a victim of cyber crime.