Workshop on Constitution for IPH staff at B.R. Hills

An awareness workshop on the Indian Constitution titled “Tiliyonu Baa Samvidhaanava” was held for the staff of Institute of Public Health (IPH), Bengaluru, at B.R. Hills in Chamarajanagar on Friday.

More than 80 staff members of IPH working on various projects at the Chamarajanagar Field Station as well as the staff of Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra participated in the workshop.

Om Prakash from the Azim Premji Foundation, who was the resource person for the workshop, said the Constitution is a “guiding light” for the citizens of India. “It is imperative that we, the citizens of India, make an honest effort to understand our Constitution,” he said.

He described the Constitution as a “guru” who leads everyone to the light on the right path as conscious citizens. “Not only should we know the Constitution, but efforts to spread this knowledge in the society around us are also essential,” he said.

Director of IPH, Bengaluru Prashanth N.S. said that understanding the Constitution properly meant not only knowing various parts and articles of the Constitution but also understanding its background, purpose, and the hard work of many individuals, who contributed to the task. He hoped that the workshop would benefit the staff of IPH working in the field of public health and enables them to apply the knowledge in their lives and work.

“Every citizen should be aware of their fundamental rights in the Constitution, as well as their fundamental duties, and observe them in their day-to-day life”.

Local Soliga Adivasi community leaders Dasegowda, Basavaraju, and Karana Kethegowda, besides representatives of the Azim Premji Foundation, and Assistant Director of The Institute of Public Health Tanya were present on the occasion, according to a statement from Praveen Rao, Public and Policy Engagement Officer, IPH, Bengaluru.

