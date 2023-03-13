ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on combating plastic pollution in terrestrial environment

March 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Science and Technology of Non-Aligned and Other Developing Countries, New Delhi, in collaboration with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) in Mysuru and Scientific Committee on Problems of Environment (SCOPE), Netherlands, is organising an international workshop on “Combating Plastic Pollution in Terrestrial Environment” at Sri Rajendra Auditorium, JSS Medical College in Bannimantap in Mysuru on March 14.

According to a statement here, Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Shantha A Thimmaiah will be the chief guest while the presidential address will be delivered by Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru, C.G. Betsurmath.  More than 150 attendees, including research scholars, students, faculty members, and industry experts from various countries will be participating in this workshop.

During the event, 50 poster presentations, and 28 oral presentations will be made, and 6 keynote speakers will be addressing the event, the statement added.

