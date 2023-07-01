Workshop on capacity building, personality development held at CUK

July 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A daylong workshop for girls on capacity building and personality development was held at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) at its main campus at Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi on Saturday. The Department of Psychology at the CUK and the National Commission for Women jointly organised the event.

Snehal R., Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir, after inaugurating the event, called upon the participants to be active in pursuit of their dreams.

“Never be static. Challenge yourself to grow. Commitment, dedication, and hard work are important to realise what you dream. It is important to plan your career goals for easier management of work-life balance,” she said. She motivated the students by sharing her own experiences and the way she faced the challenges as managing director of Mescom and Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir.

“I am not an engineer. I am from a Social Science background. But, I effectively handled Mescom as its MD. Anybody can do it with committment and hard work,” she said.

CUK Registrar Basavaraj Donnur, who presided over the event, pointed out the role women play in the development of society and the need for their empowerment.

“We should not wait for the right time for women’s empowerment. Right now is the right time for women’s empowerment. We all have the responsibility of developing our girl students. So we have to take the initiative,” he said.

Prerana Srimaal, assistant professor, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, and Ashwini N.V., founder of Muktha Foundation, spoke at the forenoon session. They talked about personal capacity development, time management, brainstorming, internal communication, and stress management.

The post-lunch session led by Padmini Ram, director, Urban Ethnographers, and Embassy Lawbei, assistant professor, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), engaged in illuminating the attendees on professional capacity building, organisational skills, and digital literacy.

Earlier, convener of the programme Akriti Srivastava, in the introductory note, commended the CUK for providing platforms and nurturing conducive atmosphere to deliberate socio-cultural issues of the time.

Romate John, head of the Department of Psychology, deans, heads of departments, faculty members, and students were present.