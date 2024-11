Dharwad Shastriya Nrutya Gurugala Parishattu, an association of classical dance teachers, has organised a one-day dance workshop Shastra Sameeksha Sarani-1 at Mayur Nrutya Academy in Kotlinganagar of Hubballi on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Danseuses Sahana Bhat and Vanishree Bhat will be the resources persons for the workshop.

Sitar exponent Pandit Shrinivas Joshi will inaugurate the workshop, a release said.