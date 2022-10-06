Workshop in Hubballi to discuss change in Mahadayi detailed project report

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the State government’s announcement on implementing the changed detailed project report (DPR) of Mahadayi Project, a workshop on the impact of the changed plan will have on four districts in the Mahadayi command area will be held in Hubballi on October 23.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, the former MLA and president of Mahadayi Raita Para Horata Samiti N.H. Konaraddi has said that the workshop will focus on the changed nature of the project and its impact, with irrigation and legal experts participating in it.

Mr. Konaraddi said that during the tenure of the former Water Resources Minister H.K. Patil, the project was chalked out to draw water from the Mahadayi basin through Kalasa Banduri and other nalas so that 13 taluks in the four districts get adequate drinking water.

“The project prepared in 2002, received in-principle clearance from the Union government then led by Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee. However, following objection from Goa government, it became an inter-State water dispute. Subsequently, Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal comprising the riparian States of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra was formed, which awarded a share of 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka. Accordingly, Karnataka was to prepare the DPR and execute work after getting the requisite permissions from competent government authorities,” he explained.

However, now, what has happened is that the State government has changed its original DPR to build a reservoir of 28 m height to 11 m high. This change in plan will adversely affect the interests of the State. And, it will also affect the natural flow of water to the State, he said.

Mr. Konaraddi said that senior counsel Mohan Kataraki, who argued on behalf of the State in the water dispute, and other experts will participate in the workshop and sensitise farmers and the general public on the impact of the change in plan.

Discrepancy

The former MLA pointed out that there is a discrepancy in the manner crop compensation has been fixed for farmers of Gadag and Dharwad districts.

He said that the government has fixed compensation of ₹13,600 per hectare for rain-fed cultivation, ₹25,000 per hectare for irrigated land and ₹28,000 per hectare for horticultural crops.

“However, while disbursing crop loss compensation, farmers in Navalgund Assembly segment are being paid ₹13,000 to ₹27,000 only, while in Gadag district, farmers are being paid up to ₹50,000. I will urge the government to give up to ₹50,000 compensation to farmers in Dharwad district also,” he said.