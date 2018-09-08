Workshop for mahouts organised

more-in

Nearly 40 mahouts from across the State participated in a two-day workshop conducted by Asian Elephant Support Group and the Karnataka Forest Department in a bid to enhance elephant care skill levels and share with them international experience in elephant management.

The workshop was held in the city early this month and the mahouts were drawn from the nine elephant camps run by the Forest Department.

Strong demand

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests C. Jayaram, who inaugurated the workshop, stressed on its importance in view of Karnataka harbouring the highest number of wild elephants in the country. He extolled the expertise of the mahouts of Karnataka and pointed out that their services were in demand in other States as well for combing operations to track and capture rogue elephants. He said veterinarians were in demand for proper elephant care.

Ajai Mishra, APCCF, stressed upon the need for caretakers to nurture a close bond with the elephants assigned to them.

Ajai Desai, scientist, spoke on elephant behaviour in general and called for greater compassion in the management and care of elephants as they are not only intelligent but also highly sensitive.

Heidi Riddle, an elephant trainer from the US, and Nazaruddin, from Indonesia, apprised the participants of the methods adopted for elephant care and management in their countries.

