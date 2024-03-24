Workshop for KAS aspirants inaugurated

March 24, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurated a workshop for KAS aspirants here on Sunday and urged them to aim high and strive relentlessly for success in competitive exams.

The workshop was conducted by the University Career Hub of the University of Mysore, Negilayogi Vidyavardhaka Competitive Exams Training Centre, and Department of Social Welfare at Yuvaraja’s College.

Mr. Rajendra said the present world was a competitive one and competition was common in every sphere. It was imperative for students and aspirants to cultivate that spirit and use the opportunities provided by such competitive examinations. He said concentrated study of 5 to 6 hours a day was essential for success and apart from studies, the aspirants should also cultivate patience and not shy away from hardwork.

He called upon the students to eschew last minute preparations for any examinations and said that one has to cultivate curiosity to learn something new and be open to ideas and information. The Deputy Commissioner also called upon the aspirants to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers to brush up their current affairs knowledge. “If you aim high and prepare for IAS examinations than cracking KAS will become easy,” he added.

MCC Commissioner N.N. Madhu said students and aspirants should not hesitate to strive hard or fear failure and they should bear in mind that failure was the stepping stone to success.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Range Gowda, Coordinator of Career Hub Prof. Hamsaveni and others were present.

