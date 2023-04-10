Workshop for anesthesiologists

April 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Hassan

The Department of Anaesthesiology of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga conducted a live demonstration and workshop on intermediate and advanced plexus blocks on Saturday (April 8). The workshop was organised in association with the Academy of Regional Anaesthesia of India 2023.

Around 150 anesthesiologists attended the Continuing Medical Education programme. Live demonstrations using the ultrasound machine were held. Virupakshappa V., Director of the Institute, District Surgeon Siddanagouda Patil, Shivanand P.T., Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology, and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.