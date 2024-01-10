Workshop conducted on handling human wildlife conflicts

January 10, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

In view of the increase in human-wildlife conflict situation in Mysuru and surrounding region, a one-day workshop was conducted for the field staff of the Forest Department, here on Wednesday.

Apart from brushing off their knowledge in handling wildlife conflicts the workshop also served as a refresher and reorientation course that reinforced their learning from their field experience.

Nearly 100 Forest Department staff including 45 from leopard task force, 32 from elephant task force, 20 contractor workers deployed in field and forest department staff from Bidar, took part in the workshop.

Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle inaugurated the workshop and K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, spoke at length on capture and handling of leopards trapped in buildings and human habitation. He also provided information on drone-based tracking and driving operations.

P.A. Seema, DCF, Hunsur apprised the field staff of the do’s and don’ts in rescue and drive operations. Veterinary officer Madan Kompal threw light on post rescue and capture operations and this was followed by a presentation and lecture on elephants. S.Nishanth provided information about the Asian elephant ecology, Asian elephant behaviour, human and elephant interactions and their current status, behaviour-based mitigation measures, health and safety measures, equipment and gear etc.

Based on handling and capture of a slew of leopards in and around Mysuru N. Lakshmikanth, ACF, shared his experience and dealt on leopards in sugarcane an other agricultural fields as well as leopards in open wells. There was also an input by RFO Santosh Hugar on leopards in morbid and injured conditions and leopard cubs.

