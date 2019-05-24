Workshop at SGBIT

S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology (SGBIT), in association with Visvesvaraya Technological University, organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Right (IPR) here on Friday.

Ganesh Hingmire, chairman and founder, Great Mission Group Consultancy, who inaugurated the workshop, urged young people to focus on innovation and learn ways to patent them. “India is far behind other countries in filing and earning patents, but we have a lot of intelligent people,” he said.

Several researchers and corporations have mis-utilised Indian knowledge and tried to patent techniques and tools. “Some examples are our failure to patent Turmeric, Basmati rice or Kokam juice before other countries could do it. This is mostly because of lack of awareness,” he said.

H.B. Rajshekhar, Director, KLE-USM, said that ancient Indian wisdom believed in dissemination of knowledge and not monopolising it. That is the reason the trend of patenting innovations was not prevalent then. But MNCs are falsely claiming Indian knowledge as their own. “We should realise that IPRs are money spinners and encourage more young scientists to patent their techniques,” he said.

