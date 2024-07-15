GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Works on Mallabad Lift Irrigation project expedited

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 10:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar has ensured the implementation of Mallabad Lift Irrigation Project on an immediate basis and also directed the officials to complete the tendering process, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Ajay Singh has said.

In a release on Sunday, Dr. Singh reiterated that the Congress-led government in State was committed to implement the Mallabad Lift Irrigation project. As per the promise made by Mr. Shivakumar during the election campaign at Jewargi taluk, the Minister directed the officials to expedite works on the project.

The implementation got approval in the 140th board meeting of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL). Directions have been made to allocate grants for implementation of pending distributaries works of Phases I , II and III of the project.

Dr. Singh said that the Mallabad Lift Irrigation project is designed to irrigate at least 33,860 hectares of agricultural land including 38 villages of Yadrami taluk and 20 villages in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Karnataka / Gulbarga / ministers (government) / water / community water management / agriculture / land resources / farms / arable farming

